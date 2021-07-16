HEAL MARKETS KICKED OFF LAST WEEK

Locally grown produce will be on sale at the three area HEAL Markets.

HEAL stands for Healthy Eating Active Living and is a partnership between the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and Parkview Health. HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne operates the markets.

Just like in years past, an abundance of locally grown produce will be available at all three locations; WIC (Women, Infants & Children) vouchers, senior vouchers, and all SNAP (food stamp) purchases will be matched $1 for $1. That means anyone using SNAP or WIC/Senior vouchers gets double the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables for their family. Cash, credit, and debit are also accepted.

HEAL Market locations and times are:

– McCormick Place Market, 3005 McCormick Ave., Wednesdays, July-September, 5-7 p.m.

– Parkview Health Greenhouse Market, 1716 Beacon St., Thursdays, July-September, 4-6 p.m.

– South Side Farmers Market, 3300 Warsaw St., Saturdays, July–October, 8 a.m.-Noon.

“We are excited to kick off another year of HEAL Markets,” said Sharon Tubbs, director of HealthVisions Midwest Fort Wayne. “Our goal is to empower people to live healthier lives, and the markets are one way of doing that. They provide a wonderful opportunity for low-income families to buy produce that is healthy and affordable.”

“The St. Joe Foundation is proud to support the HEAL Markets,” said Meg Distler, executive director of the foundation. “One of our impact areas is addressing food insecurity in order to improve the health and wellness of vulnerable residents; the HEAL Markets help ensure low-income families have access to nutritious, locally grown produce.”

New this year, Aging & In-Home Services will be on site at the McCormick Place and Parkview Health Greenhouse markets to issue senior vouchers to those who qualify. As in years past, WIC families can also pick up their produce vouchers at the McCormick Place and Parkview Health Greenhouse markets. Vouchers and the $1 for $1 match can be spent all summer long at any of the HEAL markets.

HEAL Markets are the only farm markets in the area that double the amount of purchases with WIC and Senior produce vouchers. SNAP is now doubled at all HEAL Markets, the Johnnie Mae Farm, Plowshares Rose Farm and CSA (Community Supported Agriculture), and the 3 Rivers Food Co-Op as part of Double Up Indiana. (Learn more at DoubleUpIndiana.org.)

HealthVisions Midwest and the St. Joe Foundation are sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.