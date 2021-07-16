July 16, 2021- Local Ads
TOWN WIDE GARAGE SALES, ZANESVILLE, IN
The town of Zanesville will have their annual Town Wide Garage Sales on Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st. The Garage Sales will start at 8:00 a.m. each day.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
Blueberries
U-Pick at Beech Road Blueberry Farm, 7am-7pm, Monday-Saturday. 67041 Beech Road, Wakarusa IN 46573. 574-633-4583
- FLOWERING PLANTS FOR A BRIGHT SUMMER DAY – Green-Thumb Gardener - July 16, 2021
- ‘SHOP WAYNEDALE’ WINNERS & GAME ANSWERS ANNOUNCED - July 16, 2021
- HOOSIERS: ANOTHER WAY TO SIGN UP AS ORGAN & TISSUE DONORS - July 16, 2021