Tuesday, July 27, 2021
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

July 16, 2021- Local Ads

TOWN WIDE GARAGE SALES, ZANESVILLE, IN
The town of Zanesville will have their annual Town Wide Garage Sales on Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st. The Garage Sales will start at 8:00 a.m. each day.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company
SUMMER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company
Blueberries
U-Pick at Beech Road Blueberry Farm, 7am-7pm, Monday-Saturday. 67041 Beech Road, Wakarusa IN 46573. 574-633-4583

