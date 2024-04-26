Local Text Ads ~ April 26, 2024

HIRING DOWNTOWN PARKING CASHIER

Light & Breuning, Inc. is looking for part-time help with our downtown parking lot operations. Cashiers are responsible for providing excellent customer service, maintaining a clean parking lot, and accurately completing daily sales reports.

We offer flexible scheduling and competitive compensation. Hours vary from 7AM to 7PM with ability to work weekends.

Applicants must be able to provide a valid driver’s license.

Contact Tina at 260-422-6456 or tperry@lbpark.com for more information.

TRILLIUM

PLANT SALE

Tuesday, May 21,2024

8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aboite Fire Station

11321 Aboite Center Rd. Fort Wayne, In 46814

Sale includes locally grown plants and other gardening items.

PHEASANT RUN ADDITION GARAGE SALE!

Saturday, May 4 9am-4pm

Behind Wayne High School, off Dunkelberg Rd. Some sales on Friday May 3

3 ASSOCIATION

GARAGE SALE

Lakeshores, Winterset, & Lakewood Park Associations

Garage Sales May 10th & 11th 9am-4pm

Off Winchester, Lower Huntington, & Bluffton Rd

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

SPRING CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HAPPY JAMS

May 4th at 8pm

Open Jam event at

Pike’s Pub

7536 Winchester Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

Bring your voice, instrument, creativity and smile! PA and drum kit provided.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744