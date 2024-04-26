Local Text Ads ~ April 26, 2024
HIRING DOWNTOWN PARKING CASHIER
Light & Breuning, Inc. is looking for part-time help with our downtown parking lot operations. Cashiers are responsible for providing excellent customer service, maintaining a clean parking lot, and accurately completing daily sales reports.
We offer flexible scheduling and competitive compensation. Hours vary from 7AM to 7PM with ability to work weekends.
Applicants must be able to provide a valid driver’s license.
Contact Tina at 260-422-6456 or tperry@lbpark.com for more information.
TRILLIUM
PLANT SALE
Tuesday, May 21,2024
8:00 am to 1:00 pm
Aboite Fire Station
11321 Aboite Center Rd. Fort Wayne, In 46814
Sale includes locally grown plants and other gardening items.
PHEASANT RUN ADDITION GARAGE SALE!
Saturday, May 4 9am-4pm
Behind Wayne High School, off Dunkelberg Rd. Some sales on Friday May 3
3 ASSOCIATION
GARAGE SALE
Lakeshores, Winterset, & Lakewood Park Associations
Garage Sales May 10th & 11th 9am-4pm
Off Winchester, Lower Huntington, & Bluffton Rd
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HAPPY JAMS
May 4th at 8pm
Open Jam event at
Pike’s Pub
7536 Winchester Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Bring your voice, instrument, creativity and smile! PA and drum kit provided.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
- Community Invited To Paint Rocks For Urban League Project - April 26, 2024
- The “Bad Guys” In Your Garden & What To Do About Them - April 26, 2024
- Why Voting In The Primary Election Matters - April 26, 2024