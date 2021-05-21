WANT MORE HOOSIER WOMEN TO BE ELECTED?

Hoosiers interested in seeing more women elected to office are encouraged to attend Ready to Run Indiana, a virtual training session on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

The bi-partisan training will feature talks from experts on such topics as fundraising, recruiting volunteers, navigating party politics, preparing family members and more.

“Indiana has never elected a female governor, we’ve sent only a handful of women to Congress, and only 21% of Indiana’s state legislators are female, which is below the national average,” said Rima Shahid, executive director of Women4Change. “This training is designed to equip women so they are armed with information, contacts and data to become more involved.”

The training is appropriate for anyone of any age who’s interested in running for all levels of office, getting appointed to public boards and commissions, working on candidate or issue campaigns, or learning more about the political system.

Ready to Run Indiana is part of a national network of Ready to Run programming founded by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University to recruit and train women to become more involved in politics.

What: Ready To Run Indiana

When: May 22, 9 A.M. To 1 P.M.

Cost: $20; $10 For Students (Full Scholarships Available Upon Request)

Rsvp: www.readytorunindiana2021.eventbrite.com