Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Waynedale Political Commentaries 

WANT MORE HOOSIER WOMEN TO BE ELECTED?

The Waynedale News Staff

Hoosiers interested in seeing more women elected to office are encouraged to attend Ready to Run Indiana, a virtual training session on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

The bi-partisan training will feature talks from experts on such topics as fundraising, recruiting volunteers, navigating party politics, preparing family members and more.

“Indiana has never elected a female governor, we’ve sent only a handful of women to Congress, and only 21% of Indiana’s state legislators are female, which is below the national average,” said Rima Shahid, executive director of Women4Change. “This training is designed to equip women so they are armed with information, contacts and data to become more involved.”

The training is appropriate for anyone of any age who’s interested in running for all levels of office, getting appointed to public boards and commissions, working on candidate or issue campaigns, or learning more about the political system.

Click to advertise on this website

Ready to Run Indiana is part of a national network of Ready to Run programming founded by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University to recruit and train women to become more involved in politics.

What: Ready To Run Indiana
When: May 22, 9 A.M. To 1 P.M.
Cost: $20; $10 For Students (Full Scholarships Available Upon Request)
Rsvp: www.readytorunindiana2021.eventbrite.com

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff