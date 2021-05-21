MANY RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO HOOSIERS SEARCHING FOR WORK

On May 11, Gov. Eric Holcomb reinstated work-search activities requiring that unemployment insurance claimants actively seek employment and be available for work. To be eligible for unemployment benefits, claimants must attempt to secure full-time work in each week they claim benefits. That requirement was suspended during the pandemic.

More information about the weekly work searches can be found at: www.in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/individuals/work-search/

With recent changes to the state’s unemployment insurance program, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reminding Hoosiers of the many resources available to assist with training and employment opportunities.

Based on the most recent data, Indiana employers have posted more than 115,000 job openings around the state.

Below are state resources to help Hoosiers gain more skills and find the career of their choice.

Workforce Ready Grant: Pays the tuition and fees for eligible high-value certificate programs at Ivy Tech Community College, Vincennes University, Indiana Institute of Technology, or other approved providers. www.in.gov/che/state-financial-aid/state-financial-aid-by-program/workforce-ready-grant/



Indiana Career Connect: Provides workforce services and tools to help employers connect with job-ready talent. www.indianacareerconnect.com

Hoosier Talent Network: Job-matching and career-planning site powered by artificial intelligence to help Hoosiers find the right job and uncover new opportunities. www.hoosiertalentnetwork.com

180 Skills: Delivers high-quality, online, technical, employability, and compliance manufacturing skills training aligned with the needs of employers. www.180skills.com

InDemand Jobs: Focuses on high-demand, high-wage jobs for today and tomorrow. The demand indicator used is based on a methodology that ranks all Indiana jobs based on future growth and wages. www.indianacareerready.com/indemandjobs

Hoosiers by the Numbers: Premier source for labor market information for Indiana. www.hoosierdata.in.gov/

Also, Hoosiers can visit their local WorkOne center to learn about reemployment services. WorkOne locations can be found here: www.in.gov/dwd/WorkOne/locations.html

DWD serves the worker and the employer to ensure workplace success. DWD is committed to innovating and invigorating Indiana’s economic future by providing WorkOne Career Centers, Unemployment Insurance, Labor Market Information, Regional Workforce Strategies and Professional Training. Through these services, DWD is able to develop a premier workforce that enables Indiana employers to flourish and entices businesses from outside our state to relocate to Indiana.