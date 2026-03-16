Seeking Nominations For Person Of The Year | Voice Of The Township

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The Wayne Township Trustee Office is preparing for one of its most anticipated community gatherings of the year: the annual Family Fun Day celebration, scheduled for May 30, 2026. This free event will bring residents together for an afternoon of recognition, food, games, and community spirit while celebrating the people who help make Wayne Township a special place to live.

For the past three years, the Trustee Office has honored a local resident as Wayne Township Trustee Person of the Year during the Family Fun Day festivities. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to strengthening the community and improving the lives of those around them.

The first recipient of the award was Ms. Sally Segerson in 2023. In 2024, the honor was presented to Mr. Charlie Williams, and in 2025 Mr. Joe Ayers was recognized for his contributions to the township. Each of these individuals was selected by the office’s internal Person of the Year committee after careful consideration of their service and dedication to the community.

This year, however, the process is expanding. Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox is inviting the public to take part by submitting nominations for the 2026 award.

“We know there are many people quietly doing important work in our community,” Knox said. “This year we want to hear directly from the residents of Wayne Township about who they believe deserves to be recognized.”

Community members are encouraged to nominate someone they feel has made a meaningful difference in the Wayne Township. To submit a nomination, residents simply need to go to our website, www.waynetownship.org, and provide the person’s name along with a brief paragraph explaining how that individual has contributed to making the township a better place to live.

The selected honoree will be announced and recognized during the 2026 Family Fun Day celebration at the Wayne Township Trustee Office.

In addition to the Person of the Year recognition, the event will also include the presentation of the Richard A. Stevenson, Sr. Scholarships, which support graduating seniors as they prepare for the next chapter of their education. Academic Encouragement Awards will also be given to students who have demonstrated perseverance and dedication in their studies. Applications for these awards can also be found on our website.

Family Fun Day is designed to be exactly what its name suggests: a celebration for the whole community. The afternoon will feature games and activities for children and families, along with plenty of food and treats. Attendees can expect classic summer favorites including snow cones, refreshments, and other festive snacks, creating a welcoming atmosphere for neighbors to gather and enjoy time together.

Events like Family Fun Day highlight the mission of the Wayne Township Trustee Office: supporting residents not only through services and assistance, but also by strengthening the sense of community that connects the township’s neighborhoods.

Residents are encouraged to attend, bring their families, and help celebrate the achievements of local students and community leaders.

Most importantly, community members are invited to participate by nominating someone whose service deserves recognition. By sharing these stories, the township continues its tradition of honoring the everyday people whose dedication helps Wayne Township thrive.