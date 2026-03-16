A Siblings’ Grief Retreat

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The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center is hosting its first Siblings’ Grief half-day retreat. The event is open to any adult who has experienced a death-related loss of a sibling and will provide time for reflection along with a variety of experiences and tools to help participants navigate the loss of a sibling as an adult. A light lunch will be served.

The retreat will take place Saturday, April 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road in Fort Wayne. Registration is required by March 27 and can be completed online at linktr.ee/pfmgriefcenter. Those who need assistance registering can call 260-435-3261 or email GriefCenter@stillwaterhospice.org.

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center opened in 2015 on the Stillwater Hospice campus. The region’s only freestanding center dedicated to adults who are grieving, the center provides space for individual grief counseling sessions, grief programming and grief support meetings for adults who have experienced a loss. All grief services are provided at no cost to the bereaved person.