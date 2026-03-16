New Law Intends To Protect Hoosiers From Crypto Kiosk Scams

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AARP Indiana is applauding a major step forward in protecting Hoosiers from cryptocurrency scams. The state office of the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older, expressed support for House Enrolled Act 1116 (HEA 1116), landmark legislation that bans the operation of cryptocurrency kiosks—commonly known as “crypto ATMs”—in Indiana. With more than 45,000 of these kiosks nationwide, including nearly 900 across the state, older adults have become frequent targets for criminals using the machines to quickly extract money from victims.

AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. The Indiana office has been involved in issues affecting Hoosiers ages 50 and older, including providing assistance for family caregivers, encouraging retirement savings, and helping local leaders make their communities more livable.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) 2025 Annual Report, fraudsters used virtual currency kiosks to steal more than $333 million in 2025 alone. Many incidents go unreported, making HEA 1116 a crucial safeguard for consumers.

“Indiana families deserve strong protections from fraud, especially as criminals adapt their tactics to new technologies,” said Ambre Marr, AARP Indiana Legislative Director. “When it comes to these kiosks, Indiana now has the strongest protections in the country. We greatly appreciate the work of Rep. Wendy McNamara, Sen. Scott Baldwin, and the rest of the Indiana General Assembly, and we want to thank Governor Braun for signing the bill into law. This legislation also wouldn’t have been possible without the local work of Sergeant Detective Nathan VanCleave of the Evansville Police Department and the Evansville City Council. The 2025 ordinance that the city passed played a key role in building momentum for this statewide law.”

To learn more about AARP Indiana’s work across the state, visit aarp.org/IN, and for more information about AARP Fraud Watch Network, visit aarp.org/fraudwatch.