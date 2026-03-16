Learn About Expunging Criminal Records

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A free presentation by local attorney, Heidi Fowler, explaining Indiana’s Expungement Law and local resources for legal assistance will be given on Tuesday, March 24 from 6 – 7 p.m. The event will be held at Ivy Tech Community College – North Campus, 3701 Dean Drive, Tech Center Building, Room TC-1225. Look for the building with a greenhouse facing St. Joe Road.

Indiana’s law allows a one-time opportunity for some low-level convictions, misdemeanors, and arrest records to be expunged (sealed) from criminal records. The Second Chance Initiative, a partnership of the Volunteer Center, the Volunteer Lawyer Program and Indiana Legal Services, offers individuals that meet qualification requirements the opportunity to have their Indiana conviction records expunged.

Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter states, “A criminal record is one of the largest obstacles to better housing, employment, and education. The Second Chance Initiative provides an option for low to moderate income individuals to have a chance at a better future.”

For more information, visit volunteerfortwayne.org.