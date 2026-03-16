Sit-In On One Of Arch’s Upcoming Historical Lectures

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ARCH will continue its 2026 Fun & Free Lecture Series this spring with three Saturday programs at Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., in downtown Fort Wayne. The remaining lectures are scheduled for March 21, April 18 and May 16, with each program beginning at 1 p.m. at the theater. ARCH’s event listings show the February lecture was the exception, while the rest of the series returns to Cinema Center.

The next talk, Healthy Historic Homes, is set for March 21 and will be presented by Dr. Bryan Orthel, associate dean of design at Indiana University Bloomington. On April 18, local historian Randy Harter will present Lindenwood Cemetery. The series will conclude May 16 with Early Fort Wayne Industrialists and their Built Heritage, presented by Karen Richards. Together, the topics reflect ARCH’s larger focus on architecture, preservation, local history and the stories connected to historic places in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.

ARCH, a longtime Fort Wayne preservation nonprofit, says its mission is to advocate for the protection and preservation of historically significant buildings, structures, landscapes and cultural heritage in Allen County and northeast Indiana. On its homepage, the organization says it has pursued that work since 1975 through advocacy, community education, documentation, research and preservation projects. See archfw.org for more.