‘Hoppy Memories’ Free Easter Event | Voice Of The Township

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The Wayne Township Trustee’s Office is once again opening its doors to families across the community with a celebration designed to bring smiles, laughter, and a sense of togetherness. Under the leadership of Trustee Austin Knox, the office will host the second annual “Hoppy Memories” event on Saturday, April 4, from 12 to 2 p.m. at its location, 320 East Superior Street.

Building on the success of last year’s gathering, “Hoppy Memories” continues a growing tradition of creating accessible, family-friendly experiences for residents of all ages. The event will feature a free Easter Bunny photo opportunity, giving children and families a chance to capture special holiday memories free of charge. In addition, attendees can enjoy a variety of treats and light refreshments, adding to the festive atmosphere, all for free.

Trustee Knox and his team believe in the importance of community connection in planning events like this. In a time when many families are balancing busy schedules and rising expenses, providing free opportunities for celebration can make a big difference. “Hoppy Memories” is not only about photos and sweets, it’s about neighbors coming together, children sharing fun and laughter and families feeling supported by the township they call home.

The Wayne Township Trustee’s Office has long served as a vital resource for residents, offering assistance programs and services to those in need. Events like this highlight another side of the office’s mission: fostering a sense of belonging and strengthening the fabric of the community. By opening its doors for occasions that are joyful and inclusive, the office continues to demonstrate its commitment to serving the whole person—not just through assistance, but through engagement and care.

Families are encouraged to arrive early, as the event is expected to draw a strong turnout. Children will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, pose for photos, and enjoy the simple pleasures that make the season special. Whether attending for the first time or returning after last year’s event, guests can expect a warm welcome and a memorable afternoon.

As spring approaches, “Hoppy Memories” stands as a reminder that even small moments, shared laughter, a photograph, a sweet treat, can leave lasting impressions. For Wayne Township residents, April 4th promises to be an afternoon filled with just that: memories worth holding onto.

And before March gets away from us, we want to recognize the Wayne Township Trustee Office Employee of the Month, Shawna Copprue, a dedicated Case Manager and volunteer for our special events, who is always there for the clients and for her co-workers. Congratulations Shawna and thanks for your hard work!