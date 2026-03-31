122nd Fighter Wing Names New Command Chief

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph A. Lewis has been named the new 122nd Fighter Wing command chief during an assumption of responsibility ceremony on March 14, 2026, at the Indiana Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lewis assumed the position of command chief from the outgoing Chief Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, who served in the position since Sept. 10, 2022.

“The Wing Command Chief is probably the most impactful position on this base,” said Col. Scott T. Boatright, 122nd Fighter Wing commander. “They are the leader of the enlisted force—the backbone of our readiness and combat capability.”

Lewis brings a wealth of experience to the position, initiating his military career in 2003 with the U.S. Marine Corps where he served with distinction. He then transitioned to the 122nd Fighter Wing in 2008, serving over the past 18 years as a weapons load team member, recruiting office supervisor, base education training manager, and medical group senior enlisted leader.

“I’ve held various roles at this wing, and this is the one that is an absolute honor and humbling experience to be able to step up into,” said Lewis.“ I know that your respect will not be automatic. It will be earned, and I will work to earn your respect and be your senior enlisted leader and the voice of the enlisted force every day that I walk through that gate.”

Hoopingarner plans to retire from the Indiana Air National Guard after 27 years of honorable service to his community, state and nation.

“As I go into retirement, I’m excited for the future of this wing,” said Hoopingarner. “I’m also excited for our new command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Joe Lewis. Joe’s a proven leader. He’s a good man and I promise you he will be your voice and he will represent the over 900 enlisted Airmen among the wing leadership team. Joe, you’re the right guy at the right time. It’s truly been an honor to be your command chief. I’m going to miss this. Godspeed in the coming years, I wish you all the best, storm hell.”

“We are going to shift our focus here to our Warrior Ethos,” said Lewis. “Each and every one of you is a warfighter and contributes to the mission. You’ve heard Col. Boatright say it, every job affects us being able to get jets in the air. We are going to shift our focus to have a more aggressive posture. We are going to show up each and every day with the mindset that we’re preparing for the fight.”