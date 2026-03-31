After the Storm, Take Time Before Hiring Contractors

2 min read

After recent sever storms hit parts of Indiana, and residents begin cleaning up from the damaging winds, the Better Business Bureau is reminding homeowners to slow down and do their homework before hiring anyone for repairs.

Storm damage often brings out out-of-town contractors, sometimes called “storm chasers,” who go door-to-door offering inspections or quick repairs. Some may not be licensed locally, may pressure residents to sign contracts on the spot, or make promises they cannot keep.

“People want to fix the damage and move on, and that’s exactly when bad actors show up,” said Judy Dollison, President & CEO of BBB, Central & Southeast Ohio. “You should never feel rushed to hire someone. Take the time to check them out first.”

BBB advises consumers to make temporary repairs if needed, but give yourself time to choose the right contractor. A quick decision can turn storm damage into a much bigger problem BBB is seeing a pattern after major storms- What to watch for:

Unsolicited offers for “free roof inspections”

Contractors claiming they are working on a neighbor’s home

Pressure to sign immediately to secure a “deal”

Vague answers about where the business is based

In some cases, dishonest contractors may exaggerate damage, or even create it, to justify repairs.

Steps to take before hiring anyone:

Start with your insurance company

Contact your insurer first to understand your coverage and next steps.

Document the damage

Take photos and videos. Make temporary repairs if needed to prevent further damage, and keep receipts. This will also offer consumers a baseline for comparison if disreputable contractors cause damage.

Do not rush into a contract. Reputable contractors will give you time to review estimates and ask questions.

Check the business before you hire

Look up the company on BBB.org. Read reviews, check their rating, and see how they’ve handled complaints.

Get multiple estimates

Compare at least three written quotes before making a decision.

Protect your payment. Avoid paying in full upfront. Do not pay cash. Use a credit card when possible, and never sign over your insurance check to a contractor.

BBB is also warning local contracting businesses to be cautious. Some storm chasers attempt to use a local company’s name and reputation (an imposter scam) to secure work, then disappear after collecting payment, leaving the legitimate business to deal with the fallout. Others pose as reliable subcontractors hiring out to legitimate local businesses but may leave a consumer with questionable work or the legitimate business to clean up their chaos.

Consumers can find BBB Accredited Businesses, including Storm Damage Repair and Roofing Contractors, and read reviews at BBB.org.