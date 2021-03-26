March 26, 2021 – Local Ads

SAUSAGE & PANCAKE BRUNCH

When: Sun., March 28

9a- 1p

Where: Poe Fire Station

Add’l: Poe Volunteer Fire Department whole hog sausage & pancake brunch. Proceeds going towards a generator for the fire station.

Cost: Adults $8

Children 6-12 $4

Under 6 Free

Carry-out available.

WANTED

Cash paid for Old Fishing Tackle Box, Rods, Reels and Lures; Old Pocket Watches; Old Marbles and Very Old Items.

Call 260-615-4385

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

6704 Old Trail Rd. Fort Wayne In 46809

1000sq. ft. $600 per month plus utilities.

Call for more details M-F 7am-noon

269-747-2355

FISH FRY – COMMUNITY EVENTS

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave

Friday, March 26

4:30-7p

Drive Thru Only Call (260) 432-6011

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN