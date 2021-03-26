March 26, 2021 – Local Ads
SAUSAGE & PANCAKE BRUNCH
When: Sun., March 28
9a- 1p
Where: Poe Fire Station
Add’l: Poe Volunteer Fire Department whole hog sausage & pancake brunch. Proceeds going towards a generator for the fire station.
Cost: Adults $8
Children 6-12 $4
Under 6 Free
Carry-out available.
WANTED
Cash paid for Old Fishing Tackle Box, Rods, Reels and Lures; Old Pocket Watches; Old Marbles and Very Old Items.
Call 260-615-4385
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
BBB Accredited
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
6704 Old Trail Rd. Fort Wayne In 46809
1000sq. ft. $600 per month plus utilities.
Call for more details M-F 7am-noon
269-747-2355
FISH FRY – COMMUNITY EVENTS
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave
Friday, March 26
4:30-7p
Drive Thru Only Call (260) 432-6011
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
SPRING CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
