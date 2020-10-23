October 23, 2020 – Local Ads

Captivating New Duplexes – Available Soon!

These luxurious new duplexes are on Tyrone Rd. 46809. They are in the Sandpoint Rd/Ardmore Rd vicinity. Accepting application now! Don’t miss the chance to be the first person to occupy these brand new homes!

– Single Story Duplexes With a Private Attached Garage

– 3 bed/2 bath

– Gently Secluded in a Cul-di-sac

– Landscaping provided year round

– 1300 sq ft

Go to Propxllc.com to apply online

Call 260-747-3939 for any questions

_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

_________________

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

_________________

FALL CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Mowing & Hauling Services.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN

_________________

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling and clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike

260-750-2830

_________________