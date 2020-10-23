LEAF COLLECTION SEASON COMING SOON

Autumn is here and leaves are beginning to hit the ground. That means the Fort Wayne Street Department will soon be visiting the more than 400 city neighborhoods for the annual leaf collection. This year’s leaf pick-up begins on November 2 and runs through December 18.

“We provide many valuable services to residents. Our parks, police and fire protection, quality water and street and sidewalk improvements, but one of the things residents count on each year is leaf collection,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Once again, we will do two passes through each neighborhood.”

For curbside leaf pick-up, residents should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves should be in the pick-up area by Monday at 7 a.m. on the collection week.

This week, residents will receive a postcard in the mail with this year’s leaf collection schedule. Additionally, residents can access daily collection updates at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves, including the neighborhood schedule. The web page will be updated daily with details about what neighborhood the crew will be working in the following day. There is also a collection map and guidelines for the process. Daily updates will begin on Friday, October 30. Residents may also call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

Those residents who would like the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience may use the biodegradable bag system. Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2020, weather permitting.

In the spring, the Street Department will announce two additional weeks for bagged leaf collection. An announcement will come in March of 2021.

Collection Guidelines

• Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

• Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

• Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

• Don’t place leaves in the street.

• Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

• Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

Collection Schedule

The 2020 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-up schedule

Nov. 2-6 North

Nov. 9-13 Central

Nov. 16-20 South

November 30 – December 4 North

Dec. 7-11 Central

Dec. 14 -18 South

There will be no leaf collection on November 11 for Veterans Day or November 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.