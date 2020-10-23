Edith Ellen Armington, 85, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Edith was born January 9, 1935 in Allen County to the late Elmer G. and Frances N. Pfeiffer. She was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and worked as an Avon Representative for 12 years. She was a member of Waynedale United Methodist Church. Edith was known for her enjoyment of cooking, pie baking, painting, flower gardens, fishing, and she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (David) Moore of Fort Wayne, Cynthia (Paul) Burrey of Ocala, FL, Karen (Eric) Alspaugh of Warsaw, Brenda (Gary) Hess of Yoder, and Jennifer (Andrew) Alspaugh of Warsaw; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Ernest Pfeiffer of Coldwater, MI, sister, Beatrice (Larry) Stebing of Angola; and fiancé, Paul Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William E. Armington; and 10 siblings. Funeral services were on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819 with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial was at Covington Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the Armington family.

Pin 8 Shares