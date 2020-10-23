Fallis Aldridge Jr, 82, Passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 9, 2020 with his loved ones at his side. He was born on July 18, 1938 in Sulphur, Kentucky, but lived the majority of his life in Waynedale. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Aldridge and seven children. He was a sharpshooter billiards player, and loved motorcycles, and fishing, and his grandkids. He is in our hearts forever!

