Jacqueline Jo Groves, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on March 8, 2024 surrounded by the love and care of her family, knowing she was going to a whole “new world” after a two-year fight with cancer. She was sung to, prayed over, and held until her last breath. Born December 21, 1936, in Deshler, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late H. Dale and Betty (Harris) Osborne. She married her Elmhurst high school sweetheart, James Groves, and spent 56 years creating a loving family.

Jackie cared for people and never met a stranger. Her gift of conversation and thoughtful attention to others was a true gift. She spent many years involved in philanthropic organizations such as the Mad Anthony Hoosier Celebrities Golf Tournament and The Civic Theatre Guild where she held various leadership roles and had fun showing off her song and dance skills at its yearly Follies. She really was “One Singular Sensation”. Jackie attended International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After working for the gas company for several years, she joined her father at Osborne Insurance Company where she eventually became sole owner and operator. She helped her husband and son run Groves Landscaping and enjoyed her part-time employment with L.S. Ayres. In 1995, Jackie and Jim took a leap of faith and moved to beautiful Siesta Key, Florida to manage Siesta Plaza Motel. This working “retirement” was some of her happiest times. She loved meeting new people, working day and night, and making sure her guests were well taken care of. She was blessed with new friends, the sun on her face, and gathering seashells while walking the beach. She created beautiful memories for her family when they visited Jackie’s slice of heaven, which was her paradise on earth.

In recent years one could often find Jackie at her vintage boutique within the thrift store of United Faith Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She had an eye for treasures and simply could not pass by an estate or garage sale that appeared upon her path. Jackie was a true caregiver. From very small, simple gestures to the most important in caring for loved ones. With grace and strength, she cared for her husband and mother in their last stages of life. Even when days were tough, Jackie’s abounding positivity and faith in God allowed her to be the center of strength for her family. She always gave and sacrificed willingly with an unfaltering “everything will be alright” or “that’s just how it is” attitude.

Jackie loved her family dearly and always let them know with a smile, a wink, and an “I love you”. You might even be lucky enough to hear her sing “A Bushel and a Peck” or her “in a while crocodile” response. Jackie felt that hugs were healing and “Can I have a hug?” was a request she came to make often, especially after her cancer diagnosis. She will be remembered for her sweet and giving kindness, her nurturing nature, and her love of family traditions, but her inner strength, faith, and beauty are what will live on and shine through the most.

Jackie fought as hard as she could and as long as she could to stay with her family whom she loved. She never gave up. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. Jackie’s family would like to encourage everyone to live life the way she did, caring for everyone around you, trusting God through the good and the bad, and never letting the opportunity pass to say “I love you”.

Jacqueline is survived by her daughters, Julia (Dr. John) Mohrman and Janet (Robert) Reed, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Dr. Brittany (Mike Hurley) Mohrman, Allison, Madeline and Mitchell Mohrman, Nicolai and Cody (Mary) Groves, Rachel (Michael) Lee, Jackson and Jameson Reed; great-grandchildren, Freyja and Fie Groves, Elora and Amaya Hurley and baby boy Lee due in June; sister, Judith Lehman-Wright; brothers, Timothy (Nada) and Thomas (Sheila) Osborne; and many loved nieces and nephews. Jacqueline was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; her faithful and missed son, Michael; her infant daughter, JaneAnne Groves; and most recently by brother-in-law, M. Gene Wright.

A funeral service was held on March 25, 2024 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802. Burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Senior Pastor Thomas Eggold officiated the service. Memorial contributions in Jackie’s name may be made to United Faith Presbyterian Thrift Store and Boutique or Worship Anew – Lutheran Ministries Media. Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.