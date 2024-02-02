On The Passing Of Cindy Henry

The Board of Commissioners was saddened to learn of the passing of Fort Wayne’s First Lady, Cindy Henry. She was an amazing partner and supporter for Tom Henry in his role as Mayor of our county’s largest city, but an important Allen County figure in her own right. We admire her work in local and state politics as well as her role as an entrepreneur and business owner in our community. The commissioners extend their condolences to the family of Cindy Henry and to all those whose lives were touched by her positive spirit.

Each commissioner reflected on Cindy Henry’s impact.

Commissioner Nelson Peters shared that, “she had a heart as big as anything for the Fort Wayne community. She was a cheerleader for her husband, a cheerleader for Fort Wayne, a cheerleader for, honestly, all things good.”

“Cindy was a pillar of the community,” said Commissioner Rich Beck. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Henry family during this time.”

Commissioner Therese Brown concluded, “Cindy was a ray of sunshine. She was candid and sincere. I could always count on a spirited conversation regardless of the subject matter. She will truly be missed.”