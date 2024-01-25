Donald M. Roebel, 75

Donald M. Roebel passed away on January 2, 2024 at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Don was born September 9, 1948, in Fort Wayne, to the late Ralph and Jean (Earhart) Roebel. He moved to St. Ignace, Michigan at a young age and graduated from LaSalle High School. Don then attended Central Michigan University and graduated with a BA in Literature. In 1972, he moved back to Fort Wayne and began his 26-year employment at Kmart warehouses in both Fort Wayne and Manteno, Illinois. After that retirement, he worked several other jobs including as an English teacher, but his favorite job was being the full-time piano player at Von Maur when it opened.

Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois (Koelsch) Roebel; his children, Damian (Suzi) Roebel of Fort Wayne, Justin (Anne) Roebel of Indianapolis, and Nicole (Matt) Osbun of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Natalie (Noah) Osbun-Evans, Ethan, Gwendolyn, and Alexander Roebel; and the newest light of his life, his great-granddaughter, Paisley Grace Evans. He is also survived by his sister, Lori (David) Wozniak of Fort Wayne and several cousins.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819 with visitation one hour prior. Don was interred at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Waynedale.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at cjdfoundation.org, 3635 Market St., Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333, or to St. Therese Catholic Church. Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.