Local 4-H Club Begins New Year With STEM Workshop

The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club of Allen County was recently hosted by local Touché Lighting Control on Thursday, January 25, 2024, for their first workshop of the new year. This particular workshop focused on the 4-H electricity and electronics project area, offered as one of the many Allen County 4-H STEM related programs. It provides youth with educational information about electricity, develops project skills, and life skills. During their visit, club members were introduced to a team of engineers, various career paths within the industry, research, and organizational practices, and ultimately toured the facility. Touché Lighting Control is located in Fort Wayne and has served the community for over 15 years, as the industry’s lighting control innovators. The Southwest Stewards 4-H Club is comprised of 28 youth members and gathers monthly to participate in business meetings, workshops, and service projects. Those interested can contact the Allen County Extension office to enroll at (260) 481-6826.