Recycling Drop-Off Site Changes

The following changes to the Community Recycling Drop-off Site program recently took effect:

The site at Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road is relocating just down the street to 6231 Macbeth Road. This site will be open: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 1:00pm, 1:30 – 4:30pm.

The site at 14701 Schwartz Road in Leo-Cedarville will have changes in hours of operation. There will no longer be an attendant staffed at this site. This site will be open: Daily, dawn to dusk.

The Clean Plastic Caps and Lids program is being discontinued. All collection totes at the Community Recycling Drop-off Sites will be removed.

The following community recycling drop-off sites remain the same: