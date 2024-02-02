Recycling Drop-Off Site Changes
The following changes to the Community Recycling Drop-off Site program recently took effect:
The site at Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road is relocating just down the street to 6231 Macbeth Road. This site will be open: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 1:00pm, 1:30 – 4:30pm.
The site at 14701 Schwartz Road in Leo-Cedarville will have changes in hours of operation. There will no longer be an attendant staffed at this site. This site will be open: Daily, dawn to dusk.
The Clean Plastic Caps and Lids program is being discontinued. All collection totes at the Community Recycling Drop-off Sites will be removed.
The following community recycling drop-off sites remain the same:
- Monroeville, 110 1/2 South St. Open daily 8:00am – 6:00pm.
- Northwest, 2 Fort Recovery Rd. Open Tuesday – Saturday 8:00am – 1:00pm, 1:30 – 4:30pm.
- Republic Services, 2509 E. Pontiac St. Open Monday- Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm.
Please break down cardboard boxes and make sure all recyclables are clean, empty, and dry. Visit acwastewatcher.org for more.
