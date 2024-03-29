Joel A. Hoehn, 67, peacefully passed away on March 9, 2024.

Joel was born on September 6, 1956 in Silver Lake, Indiana, to Robert & Norma Hoehn. He had one older brother, Jeff. His family later moved to Waynedale, Indiana where he was a graduate of Wayne High School in 1975. His childhood was spent riding bikes with his friends. He later upgraded his two wheels to a classic 1972 Nova leading to a lifetime love of classic muscle cars. As he and his brother got older they shared memories of cruising in their cars and attending NASCAR races together.

He met his wife, LaDonna, of 37 years in 1986. Joel has two children, a son Kortoney of Chicago, IL and daughter Heather of Denver, NC. Joel enjoyed many family vacations in Frankenmuth, MI and to the beaches of the Carolinas.

Joel was an avid IU basketball fan, one of his final moments spent watching IU win with his children at his side. Joel enjoyed many hobbies including spending time outdoors, woodworking, and do-it-yourself projects. The most notable, a complete remodel on the early 1900s family home in Ossian, IN.

He dedicated his life to providing for his family by servicing northern Indiana and parts of Ohio as a professional land surveyor and owner of Stoody Associates in Bluffton, IN. Joel began his career in land surveying at the age of 17. Joel volunteered for 35 years to wetland conservation. Joel was a kind and soft-spoken man who was always offering a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Joel is preceded in death by his parents Robert & Norma Hoehn. He is survived by his wife, LaDonna; brother Jeffrey (Faith) Hoehn; son Kortoney Gaff; daughter Heather Hoehn. As well as an extended family of beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joel Hoehn Memorial Scholarship Fund ℅ Wells County Foundation. Donations may be made online at wellscountyfound.org (wellscountyfound.org)

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those details will be announced as soon as they are available.