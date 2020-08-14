REMEMBERING OUR FRIEND RICK

The friends of Rick Bailey would like to take a moment to thank everyone who came to the Celebration of Life that was held at the VFW Post 10006 on South Anthony Blvd. on July 18, 2020. Many of Rick’s friends from his 62 years of life were in attendance including his “partner in crime” for 16 years, Nancy Becker. Many friends from the 40 & 8, American Legion Post 296, and VFW Post 10006 celebrated Rick’s life by partaking in margaritas around his Christmas Tree as they had so many times when Rick would host his annual Tree Lighting Party at his house with his brother, Mike. They also raised a “shot of Doctor” in his honor. Rick truly was a free spirit who enjoyed camping, Notre Dame Football, and of course, a good party. From all his friends and family, we thank those who came to remember the life of our dear friend, and who made this one awesome party in memory of our friend Rick.

