Harold Richard Carl Dautz, 85, passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020. Harold was born March 23, 1935 in Fort Wayne, son of the late Herbert R. and Mary S. (Schweppe) Dautz. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and a U. S. Army Veteran. Harold worked for many years as owner and operator of Dautz Florist. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah “Deb” (Gramm) Daniel of Fort Wayne; sister, Joanna Raber of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary J. (Rice) Dautz in 2002. A private family service were held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 with burial to follow at Uniontown Cemetery, Zanesville, IN. There will be a public service to remember Harold at a later date. Contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to Allen County SPCA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Dautz family.

Pin 27 Shares