Step Back in Time at The Old Fort During ‘Nouvelle Annee’

Nouvelle Annee will take place at The Old Fort (1201 Spy Run Avenue) on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., inviting the public to step into the earliest chapters of Fort Wayne’s history through a full day of immersive living history programming. The annual event features French Colonial reenactors portraying those garrisoned at Post Miami, a French colonial outpost historically located beside the great Native American village of Kekionga of the Myaamia Nation. Admission is free, with freewill donations accepted.

Set within the reconstructed grounds of The Old Fort, Nouvelle Annee recreates the rhythms of daily life in the 1700s, offering visitors a close look at how military, domestic, and trade activities shaped the region long before Indiana achieved statehood. Reenactors interpret the complex relationships between European settlers and Indigenous communities, highlighting cooperation, conflict, and cultural exchange on the frontier.

Activities are scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the raising of the King’s Colors and inspection. Visitors can observe the delivery of trade goods and mail, bayonet and fencing practice, the issuing of rations, and a commandant’s luncheon. Afternoon programming includes games and social gatherings, a Native council, and the retiring of the King’s Colors at 4:50 p.m., with the grounds closing to the public at 5:00 p.m. Each demonstration reflects either a ceremonial moment or an everyday task that would have been familiar to those living at Post Miami.

Beyond the scheduled events, the fort remains active with informal interpretation throughout the day. Families and history enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the buildings, speak directly with reenactors and civilian interpreters, and engage with local artisans who demonstrate period skills and crafts. These conversations allow visitors to ask questions, handle reproduction tools, and gain a deeper understanding of how people lived, worked, traded, and governed during a pivotal era in regional history.

Interpretive skits and scenes also illustrate the tensions of the time, recreating historically documented events that occurred in the 1700s near what would later become Fort Wayne. Through these portrayals, visitors gain context for how global empires and local communities intersected at this strategic location along regional waterways and trade routes.

The event also provides an opportunity to learn about the fort’s future. Guests can view ongoing construction and restoration projects and learn how community support helps maintain the site as a living educational resource. Information is available on preservation efforts and the “Keep the Fort in Fort Wayne” initiative, which supports continued restoration and public programming.

Nouvelle Annee is presented by Historic Fort Wayne, Inc., a volunteer-run nonprofit founded in 2004. The organization is dedicated to educating the community about Fort Wayne’s significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive, accessible programming. All public events are free unless otherwise noted and are made possible through private and corporate donations. For the latest information or any schedule changes, updates are available on Historic Fort Wayne’s official Facebook page.