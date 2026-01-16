Diving Into The New Year

0 min read

The Polar Bear Club plunged into 2026 with their annual dip into the St. Joseph River. The annual New Year’s event took place at Johnny Appleseed Park, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Two minutes before 2 pm, plungers and spectators honored America by singing our National Anthem while the big “Old Glory,” was flown by one of our Hoosier Veterans.

Just over 100 people, of all ages, plunged into the St. Joe River after that, led by some of the local high school swimmers.

Many plungers quickly entered and exited the river. But there were a few who braved the chilly river for a few minutes. For the first time, two men dove right into the river headfirst as well as a man’s best friend (a dog) plunging into the river this year.