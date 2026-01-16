Students Of Integrity Scholarship Announced

2 min read

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana (BBB) Charitable and Education Foundation is now accepting applications for its Students of Integrity Scholarship program for the 2026–27 school year.

Six or more high school and college students who demonstrate integrity and ethical behavior in leadership roles at school and in the community will each receive a one-time $2,000 scholarship for tuition and educational expenses. A panel of judges will select recipients, and scholarships will be paid directly to the college or university of the student’s choice.

Since its inception in 2006, the program has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to deserving students across Northern Indiana by partnering with local universities and businesses, including Brotherhood Mutual, C&E Excavating, Charley Butcher/WOWO, Indiana Tech and Manchester University.

“We’re proud to celebrate students who set an example by living with exceptional integrity,” said Megan White, BBB scholarship coordinator. “These scholarships honor leaders whose honesty and accountability inspire others and make a lasting impact on their schools and communities.”

Application deadline and how to apply

Applications must be submitted by March 8, 2026. For details and to apply, visit bbb.org/soi-nin or email scholarship@northernindiana.bbb.org. Mission and previous year’s impact

This initiative reflects BBB’s mission to advance marketplace trust and recognize student leaders who live with integrity. Last year, six students from Northern Indiana high schools and colleges were awarded scholarships for the 2025–26 academic year. Eligibility requirements:

Each application has different requirements, so students need to read each one carefully to be sure they qualify.

Must be a U.S. resident

Must reside in or attend a high school or college within BBB’s 23-county service area: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Porter, St. Joseph, Steuben, Wabash, Wells or Whitley

For over 110 years, the Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2024, people turned to BBB.org more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 5.5 million businesses, and 725,000 times for BBB charity reports on 12,000 local and national charities. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus (IABBB) is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States and Canada. BBB Serving Northern Indiana was founded in 1920 and serves 23 counties in northern Indiana.