‘Puppy Love Valentines’ Fundraiser Features Service Dogs In Training

Northeastern Indiana residents can share the love this Valentine’s season through one of the most heart-warming fundraisers of the year. The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) has opened sales for its annual “Puppy Love Valentines” gift boxes, delivered in mid February by ICAN service dogs in training and dedicated volunteers.

Gift boxes are available for purchase now through Friday, February 6, with prices ranging from $50–$65. Each box includes a curated selection of locally sourced treats and gifts:

Cookie from Taylor’s Bakery

DeBrand Fine Chocolates

Dog art (sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance)

Gummi Bears from Albanese Candy

Honey Sticks from Hunter’s Honey Farm

ICAN dog coaster from CoasterStone

ICAN greeting cards (printed by FineLine Printing Group)

Magnet from Visit Fort Wayne

Popcorn from Jasper Flowers & Gifts

Stress Ball Keychain from Harwell Gray Legal Defense

Tennis Ball from Harwell Gray Legal Defense

Warrior Bars from BeeFree

A special surprise from The Olive Twist

Orders can be placed online at icandog.org.plv. Delivery, shipping, and pick up options are available. In person deliveries will take place on Friday, February 13, within a 30-mile radius of ICAN’s Fort Wayne, Indiana, office to homes, businesses, and schools.

This year, ICAN proudly recognizes Harwell Gray Legal Defense as the presenting sponsor of Puppy Love Valentines 2026.

All proceeds support ICAN, Indiana’s only accredited service dog organization. ICAN pairs highly trained service dogs with children, adults, and Veterans living with disabilities—empowering them with greater independence and confidence. Each dog undergoes a rigorous two year training program, much of it led by incarcerated individuals at three Indiana correctional facilities. This unique model transforms lives on both ends of the leash, offering purpose, skill building, and hope for the handlers who help train the dogs.

With the cost of training a single service dog exceeding $30,000, ICAN relies solely on private donations, charitable foundations, and community fundraisers such as Puppy Love Valentines to ensure more Hoosiers with disabilities receive the support they deserve.

The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) is dedicated to unleashing potential through the power of human canine partnerships. ICAN’s accredited service dogs provide life changing independence for individuals with disabilities, while the organization’s prison based training program offers incarcerated adults a second chance through purpose driven work and personal growth. Learn more or place an order at icandog.org/plv.