Presentation: Journey Of Burmese Immigrants & Refugees In Indiana

On Sunday, January 4, the History Center will present the next installment of the 2025-2026 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series. “Experiencing the West: The Journey of Burmese Immigrants and Refugees in Indiana” will be presented by Minn Myint Nan Tan. During this lecture, audience members will learn about the successes and challenges faced by Burmese immigrants and refugees from Myanmar (Burma) as they pursue the American Dream and explore their experiences of adapting and integrating, while highlighting the obstacles they face. Despite challenges, many Burmese communities have made significant contributions to the community through entrepreneurship, workforce participation, education, and cultural enrichment.

The lecture begins at 2 PM and admission is free to the public.

All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation. More info can be found at fwhistorycenter.org.

