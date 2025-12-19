Experience A Historic Wells Co. Christmas

0 min read

The Wells County Historical Society and Museum will host the annual “Christmas in the Mansion” during December. Visitors can view 37 Christmas trees that have been decorated by various businesses and organizations, each to a different theme. Visitors will also be able to vote for their favorite tree.

The event will take place at the Wells County Historical Museum, 420 W. Market, Bluffton, just four blocks west of the courthouse. The schedule includes Saturday and Sunday, 1:30pm – 5pm on December 20 and 21.

Holiday music by several musicians playing the piano will be featured as well.

The event is free and open to the public. The museum will have various history books including the recently released book, Craigville, Indiana available for purchase. For more information about the event, visit wchsmuseum.org or the Wells County Historical Museum on Facebook.