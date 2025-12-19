Upcoming: Holiday & 2026 Kids Theatre

2 min read

As Fort Wayne settles into the Christmas season and looks ahead to the new year, Fire and Light Productions is preparing to bring a run of family friendly musical theatre to downtown stages, beginning with a holiday week performance of Annie and continuing through spring 2026. The youth focused nonprofit, founded in 2010, has grown from its early beginnings into a large local program serving young performers and technicians, typically ages 8 to 18, while inviting the broader community to gather around familiar stories, big choruses, and live theatre tradition.

(l) Caroline Mooibroek plays Annie & Dakota Henderson plays Sandy in Fire & Light’s Production of Annie. (r) Lyla Annis is Tess, Gianna Sullivan is Pepper, Elizabeth Annis is Kate, Nora Sauder is Gloria, Sophie Thomas is Duffy, Brielle Ferguson is Mollie, and Vera Shaw is Pepper in Fire & Light’s Production of Annie.

Fire and Light describes its purpose as creating God honoring theatre experiences that engage, educate, and inspire, with opportunities that extend beyond the spotlight. In addition to putting shows on stage, the organization emphasizes training and mentorship through its academy programming, which includes performance fundamentals such as acting and vocals, along with behind the scenes skills like set building and technical theatre. The group also encourages community support through volunteers and donations, positioning each production as both a public performance and a learning experience for the young people involved.

The next curtain rises with Annie, scheduled for December 18 through 20, 2025, at the Arts United Center, 303 E. Main Street in Fort Wayne. With its well known score and an underdog story that fits the spirit of the season, Annie offers a warm, family ready option for audiences looking to add a live event to their holiday calendar.

After the new year begins, Fire and Light returns to the Arts United Center for Seussical Jr., January 22 through 24, 2026. Centered on Horton’s determination to protect the Whos and care for an abandoned egg, the production leans into themes that often feel timely in January: loyalty, friendship, and keeping faith with responsibilities when it would be easier to walk away.

Spring brings Singin’ in the Rain on April 16 through 18, 2026, again at the Arts United Center, blending Hollywood comedy, romance, and the upheaval of a changing entertainment industry into a classic stage spectacle. Fire and Light’s season continues with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, performed May 7 through 9 and May 14 through 16, 2026, at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 303 E. Main Street, offering a gentle, humorous look at everyday life through Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

Tickets for these productions are available through the ArtsTix Community Box Office, with phone sales available at 260-422-4226. For families mapping out winter outings, gift giving experiences, or simple ways to start 2026 with something upbeat, Fire and Light’s lineup offers multiple chances to make live theatre part of the season.