400 Kids Enjoy A Festive Afternoon

A recent holiday event at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne brought together 111 Design and more than a dozen architectural firms for a festive afternoon serving more than 400 children.

Each participating firm provided the craft materials, project plans, and volunteer time to guide children as they made three gifts apiece. The handmade presents were packaged on site and left ready to go under the Christmas tree.

The Boys and Girls Clubs, which serves many financially challenged families, said the activity gave children a chance to experience the joy of giving through gifts they created themselves.

