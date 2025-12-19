Warming Our Community: Local Volunteer Spotlight

3 min read

10,000 coats. A lofty goal set by the Volunteer Center for its 26th Annual Coats for Kids event, an initiative made possible only through the generosity of donors, supporting businesses, and, of course, dedicated volunteers.

One such volunteer is Ed McClenahan. For the past seven years, Ed has been an integral part of the program. He and his wife, Linda, first responded to a volunteer call posted on the Volunteer Center’s website. Ed began by sorting coats by size and filling school orders, but he quickly recognized a growing need for delivery support.

“I own an 8-foot box trailer, so I offered to make deliveries,” Ed shared. “The biggest challenge initially was getting multiple bags of coats from the trailer into the school. We found a workaround by using a large rolling bin that I can wheel inside.”

Volunteer Center Director of Operations, Gretchen Neuhaus notes, “Ed has been pivotal to our coat distribution process. He goes out of his way to deliver to multiple counties and schools throughout our area. We simply would not be as successful with deliveries without him.”

Coats for Kids is one of the Volunteer Center’s Signature Programs, supporting its mission to strengthen the community through the power of volunteers. Each year, the program distributes more than 8,800 warm winter coats to children in need. This year also marks a new distribution partnership with The Salvation Army, supporting its Christmas Assistance program, an example of how collaboration among nonprofits strengthens the community as a whole.

The need for coats remains significant. More than 17% of children under 18 live in households at or below the poverty level, while 51% live in economically disadvantaged households, earning above the poverty line but still unable to meet basic needs. Inflation continues to strain family budgets as costs for housing, utilities, transportation, and food rise. Lower-income households have little flexibility to absorb these increases, compounding the impact.

The Volunteer Center extends special appreciation to:

Steve Grashoff and Peerless Cleaners for cleaning and inspecting every gently used coat and for providing storage and sorting space.

Greg Thomas and Go Home Mortgage for fundraising efforts and for mobilizing the homebuilding, realtor, and mortgage community in support of this cause.

Kroger, YMCA, Parkview Ortho, Sweetwater, and Darlington Holiday Warehouse for serving as coat collection sites.

An incredible team of volunteers who knitted hats, collected coats, sorted, packed, and delivered orders.

Berne Apparel for their donation of over 1,600 winter coats to help children in need.

It’s not too late to contribute. Requests for coats continue throughout the winter, and the Volunteer Center also stockpiles inventory for future seasons. Visit volunteerfortwayne.org to donate. A $25 donation provides a child with a new coat, hat, scarf, and gloves, while cash donations help maximize purchasing power.

Peerless Cleaners accepts gently used coats year-round. Most-needed sizes include 5/6, 7/8, 10/12, and adult small through large for both boys and girls. And gloves, lots of gloves. They seem to disappear quickly!

For Ed, the most rewarding part of volunteering is “seeing kids out on the street wearing a coat you delivered, along with the heartfelt thank-yous from school staff.” He also volunteers for special events such as Race for the Warrior, Veterans Stand Down, IRIS (SCAN) Brown Bag Lunch, and Parks and Recreation Community Center events. His message to others is simple: “If you can give a couple hours of your day to help a valuable cause, the Volunteer Center is a great place to start.”

Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter sums it up best: “A coat, beyond warmth, represents so much to a child. It means confidence, self-esteem, caring, and a sense of belonging.”

As for that admirable goal? More than 10,500 coats were distributed this year. Way to go volunteers, donors, and businesses!

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteer fortwayne.org.