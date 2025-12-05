Memorial Coliseum Re-Opens After Ice Floor Reconstruction

2 min read

The arena at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum welcomed 23,526 guests recently – with four events in four days – to successfully re-open after the completion of a multi-phase ice floor reconstruction project.

The four events started with a performance by comedian Gabriel “Fluﬀy” Iglesias on Thursday, November 20, followed by the first three Fort Wayne Komets home games of the 2025-2026 season.

The ice floor reconstruction project was a multi-million dollar investment for the long-term future of the complex and is expected to last for at least 20 years. Funding for the project came from the Professional Sports and Convention Development Area, which uses state and local income tax revenue and state sales taxes generated at the Coliseum, Grand Wayne Center, and Purdue and Indiana Universities-Fort Wayne.

The new ice floor system includes an energy eﬃcient CO2 based cooling compressor, reverse osmosis water filtration, new dasher boards, a new glass wall system and new safety nets at each end of the rink.

“The last two summers were a heavy lift for all the partners involved as we have worked through the phases of the construction process,” said Coliseum Executive Vice President and General Manager Melanie Carney. “Now that we are on the other side, the arena is fully operational, and we are excited about the great schedule of events in the coming months.”

Over the next 12 months, the Memorial Coliseum arena is scheduled to host the 33 remaining Komets regular season games plus potential playoﬀs, 11 Purdue Fort Wayne basketball games, nine concert performances, three comedy shows, four family show attractions, six NCAA basketball tournament games, five college and seven high school graduation ceremonies, as well as a variety of other miscellaneous private events. Information and details about all the public events are available on the Coliseum’s website at memorialcoliseum.com.

The final debt service payment on the expansion and renovation of the arena – completed in 2002 – was made in October of 2025. The Coliseum no longer receives any of the Allen County Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax. The amount previously allocated to the Coliseum for payment of the arena bonds now goes to the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. For more information, please refer to the “Financial Facts” section located on the About Us page at memorialcoliseum.com/about/about-us.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is the tri-state area’s largest event facility, hosting over 1,000,000 visitors annually. Serving northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan, the 80-acre Memorial Coliseum Arena, Expo Center & Conference Center complex is host to the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons men’s basketball program. The facility hosts national concerts, family shows, business and philanthropic events, the area’s largest tradeshow and consumer events and private gatherings. For more information, visit memorialcoliseum.com.