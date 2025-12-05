Allen County CASA Swears In Twelve New Volunteers

2 min read

All County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) welcomed twelve new volunteers into service during a swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in was held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 5:00 PM in the Allen County Courthouse Rotunda.

After completing more than 30 hours of intensive pre-service training, these volunteers are ready to begin advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Their dedication strengthens the team of community advocates who walk alongside children as they navigate the child welfare system.

The oath of office was administered by the Honorable Judge Lori K. Morgan of the Allen Superior Court Family Relations Division. Judge Morgan, who has overseen family law matters since 2021, brings more than two decades of legal experience to the bench, including extensive work in child welfare. She has long emphasized the vital role CASA volunteers play in providing the court with critical insight into each child’s unique needs. Her leadership continues to support and highlight the partnership between CASA advocates and the judicial system in prioritizing children’s safety and well-being.

“Our program grows stronger with every new advocate who joins us,” said Yvonne Nthiwa Praet, CASA Recruiter. “These twelve individuals stepped forward to make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children, offering stability, encouragement, and a trusted voice during difficult times.”

CASA volunteers play a crucial role in helping judges understand what each child needs to be safe and thrive. Their presence offers reassurance that someone is paying attention, speaking up, and advocating for the child’s best interests at every stage of the court process.

Allen County continues to see a significant need for additional advocates as many children are still waiting for someone to take on this vital role. CASA volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and professions, united by a shared desire to help children find safety and permanency. No legal experience is required, just compassion, consistency, and a willingness to serve.

Community members interested in volunteering or learning more about the program are encouraged to visit allencountycasa.org or call (260) 449-7190.

Allen County CASA recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who are appointed by judges to advocate on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers work to ensure that every child has a safe, permanent home and the opportunity to thrive.