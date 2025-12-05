‘Pluribus’ Weighs Individuality Vs Harmony: At The Movies With Kasey

4 min read

If you are starting to feel antsy in the gap between seasons of Severance, then Apple TV+ has you covered with their new series, Pluribus. From Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and writer of some of my favorite episodes of The X-Files, Pluribus takes place in the aftermath of a viral infection that caused everyone on earth to share consciousness and experience harmony and happiness. Well, everyone except 13 inexplicably immune individuals.

One of those people, Carole (Rhea Seehorn), is a miserable romantasy author who now faces the lonely task of trying to save the human race from this peaceful existence. With the help of Zosia (Karolina Wydra), who was chosen to placate her, Carole tries to figure out what happened and how she can undo it, all while resisting the pressure to join in on the mind-meld.

Rhea Seehorn and her perfect ponytail as Kim was my favorite part of Better Call Saul, so I was thrilled to see her as the lead in another Vince Gilligan show. Her muted but still emotional style transfers beautifully to Carole, who faces dire consequences each time her temper flares under her unusual circumstances. As the only actor playing a character with a full range of emotions, Seehorn carries the bulk of the story in Pluribus, and she does so captivatingly.

For this series, Gilligan has again taken us to Albuquerque, but the backdrop does not feel stale because the plot moves between different timelines and settings, allowing the characters and mystery to develop while also dropping in new clues and problems each week. Episodes three and four, “Grenade” and “Please, Carole,” let the characters develop more rather than moving the plot forward, giving them a different pace than previous installments, but they also allowed Seehorn to flex her dramatic muscles, too. Then, in episode five, “Got Milk,” the mystery escalated enough that waiting for the next episode will feel challenging.

Pluribus is darkly funny and uses Carole’s loneliness to consider the balance between individuality and community in a nuanced and creative manner. I can’t wait to see where it goes in the second half of the season.

Pluribus was created by Vince Gilligan. It is rated TV-MA and runs for 10 1-hour episodes, five of which have aired as of this writing.

If the mixture of social commentary and technology really interests you, Ari Aster’s Eddington has arrived on HBO Max. Eddington depicts a town on edge during the summer of 2020, as pandemic restrictions, protests, and internet rabbit holes ratchet up existing tensions between Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) and Mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal).

I am going to try to clearly explain my thoughts on Eddington without spoilers because I think the experience of the movie is much better if you do not know some of the shocking twists going in. My husband thought the wild escalation in the second half of the film was fascinating. I wondered, though, if the film would have been better had it not spiraled so much. Basically, the first half of Eddington sets up the feud between Joe and Ted and a murder investigation. I enjoyed watching two such talented actors as Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal spar as characters that could have been caricatures if not for their steady performances. Then, Officer Butterfly Jimenez (William Belleau) arrives at a crime scene, putting more pressure on Joe, as neighboring tribal authorities try to claim jurisdiction and question his methods. I wanted to see how that drama played out, adding to the already high stakes of the plot, but instead, the situation quite literally blows up. Although the satire is pointed and interesting, especially once you factor in Joe’s family, played by Emma Stone and Deirdre O’Connell, I kept thinking about what a less explosive ending could have accomplished.

Eddington is well-crafted and thought-provoking, and features great performances by talented actors. I also just want to see an alternate ending.

Eddington was written and directed by Ari Aster. It runs 148 minutes and is rated R.

Or for something much more sincere and humane, check out Come See Me in the Good Light. Also on Apple TV+, the documentary film chronicles the last years of the late poet Andrea Gibson as they live, work, and love while dying of ovarian cancer. The film is heartbreaking and poignant as Gibson and their partner, Megan Falley, discuss what makes a meaningful and happy life, in three-week treatment cycles. Given the heavy subject matter, the film is surprisingly quirky and funny. Gibson battles their mailbox, cracks jokes, and fills the documentary with laughter before delivering resonant meditations on the desire to live. Given that Andrea and Meg are both poets, their perspectives are beautifully conveyed, such as in a tragic moment when they discuss mourning doves living in their trees. Come See Me in the Good Light is a stunning film that I will be reflecting on for quite some time.

Come See Me in the Good Light was directed by Ryan White. It runs 104 minutes and is rated TV-MA.