Local Radio Stations Help Families With ‘Letters To Santa’

1 min read

Adams Radio Group Ft. Wayne has teamed up with 12 local companies to bring over $16,500 in assistance to families that need some Christmas cheer in Ft. Wayne and the surrounding area with “Letters to Santa.”

In 2023, Randy Alomar and country station US93.3 (WBTU) started Letters to Santa here in Ft. Wayne, and the program since expanded to include all of Adams Radio Group’s Fort Wayne stations.

Starting at the end of November, listeners were invited to visit Adams radio stations’ websites and nominate a family that could use some help putting gifts under the tree. 38 families were selected from over 500 nominations received, and delivery of new, wrapped presents began earlier this week.

JJ Fabini, Adams Radio Group operations manager said, “This has been a humbling and heart-warming experience for everyone here at Adams. Reading the letters, selecting the recipients, and delivering the presents is an honor and a privilege, and we’re already looking forward to helping even more families next year.

Companies contributing to Letters to Santa, either as official sponsors or by adopting families include Ziegler Subaru, Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, Game Day Men’s Health, Young’s Greenhouse, Hamed Homes, K&S Pallets, House of Wax, Lincoln Food Service, Biggby Coffee in Georgetown Square, Charge Health & Chiropractic, Darlington Holiday Warehouse and C. Henry Steel, making a large donation in the memory of Mayor Tom Henry and his wife Cindy.

Adams Radio Group is a medium to small market radio and media group focused on local radio operations and creating great marketing opportunities in the local communities. The radio group is heavily involved in the communities they serve and are dedicated to the growth and success of the communities and clients they serve. Employees are well-seasoned radio professionals that know how to work with local communities and businesses. Adams Radio Group Ft. Wayne websites include US933FM.com, HOT1079FORTWAYNE.com, 963XKEcom, B969FM.com, LOUD1033.com, and 1039WAYNEFM.com.