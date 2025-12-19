Christmas Tree Pick-Up Fundraiser

0 min read

The Wayne and South Side Marching Band is bringing back a post-holiday tradition that helps the environment while supporting student musicians. The band is once again hosting its annual Christmas Tree Pickup and Recycling Fundraiser, now in its fifth year, which offers a practical solution for residents without access to a truck or large vehicle, while giving students the opportunity to support their program through hands-on service.

The donation-based fundraiser will take place on Saturday, January 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. Band members will collect and recycle live Christmas trees, helping keep them out of landfills while raising funds to support the Wayne and South Side marching band programs. Pickups are primarily available in downtown Fort Wayne and on the city’s south side. However, southwest or north Fort Wayne residents are encouraged to inquire as well. Donations may be made by cash or PayPal (suzistahl@yahoo.com), with all proceeds directly benefiting the Wayne and South Side bands.

To schedule a pickup, residents may email suzistahl@yahoo.com or text 260-450-2389.