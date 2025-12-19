Free Epiphany Concert In January

1 min read

In celebration of the Christmas Season, an Epiphany Concert will be held Sunday, January 4, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne. The concert is free and open to the public, but a free will offering will be taken to benefit St. Therese School.

Under the direction of Beverly Rieger, St. Therese music director, the concert will feature Allen Goebbert, guest organist, and David Ling, guest violinist, and soloists, choir, and instrumentalists from St. Therese. There also will be a live nativity under the direction of Elaine Cooper featuring Mary and Joseph, Baby Jesus, angels, shepherds, three wise men, pages, and the Bethlehem Star. A reception will follow in the parish hall.

The Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord Jesus Christ is one of the oldest Christian feasts. Epiphany comes from a Greek verb meaning “to reveal,” and we celebrate the revelation of the Light of Christ to the whole world in readings, prayer and song.

Contact St. Therese Catholic Church at (260) 747-9139 for more details.