What’s New In The New Year?

The year 2026 is an important one because the United States will observe its 250th anniversary, or Semiquincentennial, on July 4, 2026, an event marked by official celebrations, public events and historical commemorations across the nation. What’s a Semiquincentennial? It marks a once-in-a-generation opportunity to celebrate the birth of American independence and democracy.

Other significant events include the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host. FIFA stands for Federation Internationale de Football Association. That’s a mouthful — more commonly known by its acronym FIFA. It’s the international self-regulatory governing body of association football, beach football and futsal, a fast-paced indoor version of soccer.

Major tax law changes also are set to take effect in the U.S. that could impact estate taxes, and the scheduled launch of the Artemis II crewed mission, the first of its kind for NASA’s return to the moon.

Major global events in 2026 include the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy, and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. As the U.S. celebrates its 250th birthday, a significant total solar eclipse will be visible over the Arctic, Northern Europe and parts of the Atlantic in August.

On January 19 the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Also observed are various cultural and national days such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Republic Day and International Day of Education. January also is recognized as National Hobby Month, International Creativity Month and Self-Love Month.

In addition, there’s plenty to look forward to from spectacular celestial events such as supermoons, meteor showers and a partial lunar eclipse.

On February 5, the New START Treaty is scheduled to expire. On February 8, Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Additionally, the historic Route 66 will turn 100 years old and there will be a U.S. midterm election in November 2026. The New Year is anticipated to feature major releases in the gaming industry, such as the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

With all that going on worldwide in 2026, what is there to look forward to in our own back yard? Some significant events confirmed for the Fort Wayne area include a new Downtown Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 1117 S. Clinton Street on approximately a half-acre bounded by East Jefferson Boulevard and South Barr Street. The building will be about 1,000 square feet and is expected to open May 31, 2026.

Already underway is a roundabout at West Main Street and Leesburg Road in Fort Wayne, part of a project planned to include the Wounded Veterans Memorial Monument. The roundabout is part of a larger project to improve safety and traffic flow by extending Leesburg Road to Jefferson Boulevard, in addition to providing ADA-compliant sidewalks, street lighting and landscaping.

The Fort Wayne Football Club, founded in 2019, is moving to the professional ranks of USL League One in 2026. The club is building a new state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium, in Fort Wayne FC Park, that will open at Bass Road and I-69. In pre-professional USL League Two, Fort Wayne Football Club won Valley Division championships in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In 2026, the Electric Works will see the completion of the second residential building called The Elex, designed for all ages. Other key developments planned include the opening of a fitness and wellness center. The campus also is scheduled to house a new $10 million venture fund and accelerator by the end of 2026, which aims to enhance Allen County’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Finally, a redevelopment project upwards of $50 million will bring a sports complex to life near downtown Fort Wayne. The long-abandoned North River property – 29 acres bound by Clinton, Harrison and 4th streets across from Science Central – is being transformed into the North River Fieldhouse, a sports complex that could generate $36 million annually to be invested in the community. Spanning 160,000 square feet, the facility would be home to several different sports such as basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, cheerleading, pickleball, baseball, flag football and more. “It’s more than just a fieldhouse,” Mayor Sharon Tucker remarked. The facility eventually will include a development district featuring retail, restaurants and housing estimated to cost $50-60 million. A groundbreaking is projected for the second or third quarter of 2026.