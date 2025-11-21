University of Saint Francis Invites All To Christmas At The Castle

0 min read

The University of Saint Francis invites the community to celebrate Christmas at Saint Francis from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9.

Among the events are Christmas at the Castle, with self-guided tours of Brookside mansion on Dec. 5 (4 to 6 p.m.), Dec. 6 (noon to 5 p.m.), Dec. 7 (noon to 5 p.m.), Dec. 8 (4 to 6 p.m.) and Dec. 9 (noon to 5 p.m.).

Breakfast with St. Nicholas is on Saturday, Dec. 6 and the Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity are on Sunday, Dec. 7. For more details, visit calendar.sf.edu/event/christmas