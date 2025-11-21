Aqua Indiana Breaks Ground On Midwest Wastewater Plant

2 min read

(l-r) Jeff Gard (Aqua Indiana Operations Manager), Cammy Sutter (Executive Director of the Little River Wetlands Project), Sadzi Oliva (Aqua Indiana President), and Jim Shields (Aqua Indiana Regional Engineer).

Recently, Indiana leadership joined elected officials and community partners at 6811 Engle Road Fort Wayne, IN 46804 to break ground on the expansion of its Midwest Wastewater Treatment Plant – a $28 million investment and the largest capital improvement project in the company’s history in the Hoosier State. The project will increase capacity to meet the region’s growing demand while advancing environmental protection and long-term reliability.

“This expansion ensures continued reliable service for our customers as the Fort Wayne region grows,” said Aqua Indiana President Sadzi Oliva. “By investing in advanced treatment technology and increased capacity, we’re protecting what matters most – our customer’s health, our local waterways, and the future of this community. This infrastructure investment will serve the Fort Wayne region for generations to come.”

The expansion and improvement project will support Allen, Huntington, and Whitley Counties, helping to accommodate population growth, reduce the risk of sanitary sewer overflows, improve odor control, and enhance sludge treatment to return cleaner water to the environment. Construction on the project began in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

“Protecting our environment and safeguarding clean water has long been at the heart of the partnership between Aqua Indiana and the Little River Wetlands Project,” said Cammy Sutter, Executive Director of Little River Wetlands Project. “As Aqua expands its Midwest Wastewater Treatment Plant, we’re proud to continue working together as neighbors, partners, and environmental stewards dedicated to preserving the natural resources Fort Wayne and our surrounding communities depend on.”

This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to replace decades-old water and wastewater infrastructure around the country. The project underscores Aqua’s commitment to providing high-quality, reliable and safe water and wastewater solutions to customers. To learn more about Aqua’s dedication to improving America’s infrastructure, please visit AquaWater.com.

Aqua Indiana serves approximately 100,000 people in 16 counties across the Hoosier State. Visit AquaWater.com for more information or follow @MyAquaWater on Facebook and X.

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) delivers safe, clean, reliable services that improve quality of life for individuals, families, and entire communities. With a focus on water, wastewater, and natural gas, Essential is committed to sustainable growth, operational excellence, a superior customer experience, and premier employer status. We are advocates for the communities we serve and are dedicated stewards of natural lands, protecting thousands of acres of forests and other habitats throughout our footprint.

Operating as the Aqua and Peoples brands, Essential serves approximately 5.5 million people across nine states. Essential is one of the most significant publicly traded water, wastewater service and natural gas providers in the U.S. Learn more at www.essential.co.