Breakfast With Santa & Sensory-Friendly Events

The Embassy Theatre is preparing to welcome thousands for its cherished Festival of Trees, taking place November 26 through December 3. This year marks the forty-first anniversary of an event that has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated holiday traditions. Ambassador Enterprises serves as title sponsor. More than sixty elaborately decorated trees will fill the historic theatre, creating an atmosphere of seasonal wonder. Holiday windows, Santa visits, a Thanksgiving Day movie and hourly stage programming will all return, but the organization is placing added emphasis on Breakfast with Santa and new sensory-friendly opportunities designed to welcome more families than ever before.

Tickets remain available for Breakfast with Santa on Friday, November 28. Saturday’s session has already sold out, underscoring the popularity of this annual tradition. Breakfast with Santa on Friday runs from 8:30 to approximately 10:30 in the morning and costs $35 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the STAR Bank box office or online. The experience begins with an exclusive guest-only tour of the Festival of Trees at 8:30, followed by breakfast service around 9. A full hot buffet will be provided, and guests will enjoy an abridged performance of A Christmas Story, presented by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre. The event provides a warm and memorable holiday atmosphere for all ages. Seating is highly limited, and this occasion sells out every year. Steel Dynamics serves as sponsor for Breakfast with Santa.

A major addition this year is the introduction of two sensory-friendly options specially created for families who may benefit from a calmer environment. Festival of Trees sensory-friendly hours will be observed Sunday, November 30, from 9 to 11 in the morning. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for youth ages one through twelve, and infants are free with a claimed ticket at the box office. Lighting and movement areas will be adjusted for comfort, and stage programming will be paused to reduce noise. Attendance will be capped to ensure peaceful surroundings. A small number of sensory kits will be available to borrow, though guests are encouraged to bring sunglasses for light sensitivity and any personal supports needed. Reservations are required in advance by calling 260-247-3701.

A sensory-friendly Breakfast with Santa will also be held Sunday, November 30, from 8:30 to approximately 10:30 in the morning. Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased through the STAR Bank box office or online. The morning begins with a tour of the Festival of Trees at 8:30, intentionally designed to allow easy movement and fewer crowds. Breakfast service will follow at 9, along with the special presentation of A Christmas Story by the Fort Wayne Youtheatre. Additional sensory-support activities such as coloring spaces and fidget tools will be made available. A quiet calming zone will be offered for any guest needing a moment away from the activity. The Embassy notes that this event is suitable both for families with sensory needs and for anyone who simply prefers a smaller group setting. Seating is limited. Steel Dynamics also sponsors the sensory-friendly breakfast.

The Festival of Trees serves as the Embassy Theatre’s largest annual fundraiser, helping sustain programming and preservation throughout the year. Over 25,000 visitors attend annually, and several sponsorship opportunities remain open this week. Local businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event may contact Katie Price, chief philanthropy officer, at katie@fwembassytheatre.org. Full festival details, including hours and stage schedules, are available online. Additional support for the 2025 event comes from Midwest America, Fort Wayne Metals, Sweetwater, Parrish Leasing, STAR Bank, Bo Geyer, AEP Foundation, First Merchants Bank, Lake City Bank and NiSource Foundation/NIPSCO.

Built in 1928 and originally named the Emboyd, the Embassy Theatre is Indiana’s largest self-sustaining historic theater and stands alongside the former Indiana Hotel. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it remains a cultural landmark and popular venue for performances, weddings and private events. Visitors are invited to explore one of Fort Wayne’s most treasured landmarks at fwembassytheatre.org.