Mistletoe Traditions: The History of Ordinary Things

2 min read

Mistletoe comes from two Anglo Saxon words ‘mistel’ which means dung and ‘tan’ which means twig or stick. Translated, mistletoe is ‘poo on a stick’. This is quite literally the case, because birds eat the red mistletoe berries and carry the seeds in their poop. If the sticky seed lands on a tree branch, it sticks and begins to grow. The mistletoe plant begins using photosynthesis to provide the energy it needs to grow. The seedlings then burrow roots into the bark of the tree and begin to sap nutrients and water from their sponsor.

Mistletoe isn’t like a normal plant. It is a parasite, which means it grows on other trees to survive. Its favorite host trees include apples, hawthorns, and poplar trees. It grows best on tall trees in sunshine. They do injure and can kill the host tree.

Across the world there are more than 900 mistletoe species. In some locations certain species contribute to the habitat. Birds, deer, elk, squirrels, and porcupines seek mistletoe berries when other food is scarce.

Raw mistletoe berries are poisonous. They contain a toxic substance called phoratoxin which is particularly concentrated in the leaves. If ingested, mistletoe can cause seizures or death. It is especially lethal to children and pets.

Mistletoe has been considered a symbol of life because it is evergreen and bears fruit in the winter. Druid priests thought it was a sacred plant because it didn’t grow from roots in the ground. The faithful would wear mistletoe charms for good luck and protection from witches and evil spirits. Sprays of mistletoe were hung over the doorway to ward off bad spirits and to ensure that only happiness could enter the home.

Mistletoe has been included in English wreaths called the Christmas Bough, or Kissing Bough, since the early 1700s. The modern story of mistletoe is one of romance. Kissing under the mistletoe bough appears to have started in England around the 1720s. It was first referenced in 1784 in a song from a musical comedy called ‘Two to One’.

In the 1800s, Washington Irving wrote, “young men have the privilege of kissing the girls under [mistletoe], plucking each time a berry from the bush. When the berries are all plucked, the privilege ceases.”

There were illustrations of kissing under the mistletoe in the first book version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ published in 1843.

One of the most popular mistletoe songs is “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus…. underneath the mistletoe last night.” The tune, written by British lyricist Tommy Connor, and performed by 13-year-old Jimmy Boyd, debuted in December 1952.

Frank Sinatra brought us “Mistletoe and Holly” in 1957 as a Capitol 7 single. “Mistletoe and Wine” by Cliff Richard was the biggest selling single in 1988. Justin Bieber released a single, “Mistletoe,” in 2011.

Mistletoe, a toxic parasite, has become a nostalgic fantasy of the season. Somehow it does not seem so special under a dried-up sprig or plastic facsimile, but why pass up a KISS?