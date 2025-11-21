Historic Swinney Homestead Settlers’ To Host Christmas Tea Event
The Settlers will have Fort Wayne’s elegantly decorated Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd., open on Dec. 5 and 6 from 1:30-4:00 p.m. for Christmas Tea. Guests are invited to bring their friends to celebrate the Christmas spirit and take refreshments of delicious sweets, savory bites, and a pot of tea. You will also find unique treasures in the upstairs Gift Shop. $25- tables seat 4; prepaid reservations (260) 432-4232 and (260) 403-9394. Proceeds support maintenance of the Homestead. Visit the website for more information, Settlersinc.org.
