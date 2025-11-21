Historic Swinney Homestead Settlers’ To Host Christmas Tea Event

Holiday Home Tour Returns To Historic District The Williams Woodland Park Neighborhood Association is excited to announce the return of its annual Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, December 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Holiday Home Tour has become a beloved Fort Wayne tradition, offering the community an opportunity to step ...

Southwest Montessori Academy Earns Full Accreditation Southwest Montessori Academy (SMA) is proud to announce that it has officially earned full initial accreditation from the American Montessori Society (AMS), the highest level of recognition a Montessori school can achieve. The school received its official certificate, marking a significant milestone in SMA’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional Montessori education. AMS accreditation is a rigorous, ...

Local Neighborhood Holds Christmas Tree Sale Fundraiser The annual Oakdale Neighborhood Association Christmas Tree sale begins Sat. Nov. 22 at 10a for a one-day kickoff, then resumes the Friday after Thanksgiving and continues through Dec. 14, or while supplies last. The sale will be held at the northwest corner of Rudisill and South Wayne in the parking lot of First Missionary Church ...

Honoring New Engine With Traditional Wet-Down & Push-IN Ceremony The West Central Fire Protection District (WCFD) is proud to announce a special ceremony to welcome its newest apparatus, a 2025 Pierce Velocity PUC Pumper, into service. Fire Chief Gale Stelzer II and members of the WCFD will host a traditional wet-down and push-in ceremony on November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM, honoring a fire ...