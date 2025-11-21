Local Neighborhood Holds Christmas Tree Sale Fundraiser

Giving Season Tops Goal In ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Food Drive Community Harvest Food Bank has released the final results of its 11th Annual U Can Crush Hunger campaign, just in time for the Thanksgiving season. Energized by NIPSCO and the NISource Charitable Foundation, the 2025 drive concluded on November 8 and surpassed all expectations. A total of 137,335 pounds of food was collected across participating ...

The Holiday Season Kick’s Off With Merry Challenge To Visitors & Residents Celebrate a merry and bright holiday season with the Fort Wayne Holiday Lights Challenge! Use the free pass to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays. Check-in to earn points and win exclusive Holiday Lights Challenge prizes! This challenge is meant to encourage people to get out and enjoy the season together and is a ...

Family Volunteer Day At Waynedale UMC On Saturday, November 1st, members of Waynedale UMC came together to pack meals for Project 216. Family Volunteer Day, celebrated each November, has become a meaningful tradition at the church, now in its fourth year with support from the Volunteer Center. This year, volunteers packed more than 9,000 meals for families in need.

$1K Tutoring Grants Available For Indiana Students & Families Indiana families can now access tutoring grants through Indiana Learns, a statewide initiative that helps qualifying students strengthen their skills in English/language arts (ELA) and math. Enrollment is open through Friday, December 19, and families can begin scheduling tutoring sessions immediately. “As a state, we continue to make progress in both reading and math. Indiana Learns ...