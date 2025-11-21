Sunday, November 30, 2025
Local Neighborhood Holds Christmas Tree Sale Fundraiser

The annual Oakdale Neighborhood Association Christmas Tree sale begins Sat. Nov. 22 at 10a for a one-day kickoff, then resumes the Friday after Thanksgiving and continues through Dec. 14, or while supplies last. The sale will be held at the northwest corner of Rudisill and South Wayne in the parking lot of First Missionary Church at 701 W. Rudisill Blvd. Fraser fir trees ranging from six to eight feet in height will be available for $65 or $75. Wreaths will also be offered, priced at $25 for plain & $35 for decorated. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Association, which is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization.

