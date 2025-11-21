Holiday Home Tour Returns To Historic District

1 min read

The Williams Woodland Park Neighborhood Association is excited to announce the return of its annual Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, December 6, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Holiday Home Tour has become a beloved Fort Wayne tradition, offering the community an opportunity to step inside several beautifully decorated historic homes in the Williams Woodland Park Historic District. Guests will experience the warmth of the holiday season while exploring stunning architecture and seeing firsthand the dedication of homeowners who preserve and care for these historic treasures. The event celebrates not only the magic of the season but also the legacy of Fort Wayne’s first locally designated historic neighborhood.

This year, the Holiday Home Tour will also give back to the wider community, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Center for Nonviolence. The Fort Wayne–based nonprofit provides education, support, and advocacy to end domestic and other forms of violence while modeling equality, accountability, and power-sharing.

Pre-sale tickets are $13 and can be purchased online at williamswoodlandpark.com or with cash at the following local retailers: Vintage Treasures, Reclaimed Fort Wayne, Fancy & Staple, and The Rink. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $15. Children 10 and under are free.