Support Artists This Holiday Season At Artlink’s Winter Markets

Artlink is preparing to welcome the holiday season with a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship that invites residents to shop small and support local talent. The return of Artlink’s Winter Markets, Curated Shop and Annual Cup Exhibition & Sale will provide a festive opportunity to discover distinctive gifts while investing in the region’s artists, makers and small businesses. Organizers aim to create an atmosphere that blends holiday spirit with artistic expression, offering visitors a chance to find something both memorable and meaningful.

This year’s Winter Market will take place on three consecutive Saturdays — Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, 2025 — with each market open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening weekend will coincide with Small Business Saturday, serving as a Holly Shopping stop and featuring more than 50 local artists and small businesses. Each Saturday will welcome at least 10 rotating creative vendors. Shoppers will find original artwork, holiday cards, handmade home goods, accessories and more, and complimentary hot chocolate or coffee will be available to enjoy while browsing, adding to the warm, seasonal experience.

The Artlink Curated Shop and Annual Cup Exhibition & Sale will run from Saturday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, operating weekly from Thursday through Sunday. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Curated Shop will feature work from more than 20 local artists and makers, including puzzles created through the Artlink Puzzle Project. Visitors can also explore the 6th Annual Cup Exhibition & Sale, showcasing handmade drinking vessels created by over 20 professional ceramic artists. This year’s exhibition was curated by Derek Decker and Marret Metzger, adding a thoughtful curatorial direction that elevates the presentation and visitor experience.

The combination of markets, curated collections and a themed exhibition is expected to appeal to holiday shoppers seeking items with character and purpose. Artlink notes that every purchase helps sustain working artists and keeps creative enterprises thriving within the community. Residents are encouraged to embrace the season by exploring local talent, meeting the artists behind the work and selecting gifts with a story. This holiday season, Artlink invites the public to shop handmade, shop local and discover items created with intention, care and artistic vision.

More details can be found at artlinkfw.org